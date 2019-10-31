The Perfect Combo For A Unique Safari Experience

Explore the best of East Africa’s safari reserves when you create an itinerary that combines iconic national parks and reserves from the two leading safari destinations – Kenya and Tanzania. You can even take a bus ride from Nairobi to Arusha or Dar Es Salaam and vice versa. The combination tours are numerous and you can be sure of getting a reliable tour operator to tailor-make any combination country tour for you. Here are some of our favorite destinations across both countries:



Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

The beautiful thing about Kenya’s prized tourism jewel is that it is one of only two places on earth where you can witness the world-famous Great Migration. In addition to this spectacular experience, you also get to bask in one of the most stunning destinations in Africa, renowned for its abundant wildlife, excellent game drives, jaw-dropping landscapes, and unforgettable safari adventures. You can also go on an exhilarating hot air balloon ride where you get to enjoy a thrilling 360-degree panoramic view of the wildlife-inhabited, beautiful Kenyan plains below.



Lion King Safari Across Multiple National Parks



If spotting large cats at close range during your trip is on your list, then a lion king safari adventure combo across Kenya and Tanzania will definitely make it happen. Did you know that the setting for Pride Rock in the Lion King remake was actually inspired by the dramatic, sculptural granite outcroppings of the Ndoto Mountains and the unique rock formations in Kenya’s Losai National Reserve? Or that the bulk of what comprised the Pride Lands in the movie was actually inspired by the Masai Mara. In any case, Kenya and Tanzania are home to some of the largest populations of free-roaming lions in the world. In Tanzania, you’ll surely meet lions in the Serengeti, Ngorongoro, and Tarangire parks. But there are also aplenty of other animals such as hyenas, elephants, zebras, and wildebeests.



Masai Mara.

Arusha National Park, Tanzania



Looking to conquer a mountain during your safari trip? How about hiking up the fourth highest mountain in Africa? Arusha National Park is home to the famous Mount Meru, a prominent volcano with an elevation of over 4500 m, located in the Arusha Region of northeastern Tanzania. Here, the breathtaking landscapes ranging from the Meru Crater in the west, the alkaline Momella Lakes in the north-east. And of course, the Ngurdoto Crater in the south-east will leave you speechless. The park is a popular destination for day trip visitors who are about to embark on longer northern circuit safaris and has such a lot to offer and dazzles with its elegant mix of flora and fauna and diversified landscapes. Among the wildlife present here, you’ll also get to spot the athletic black and white colobus monkey as well as the elegant mitis monkey.



Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

We cannot talk about having the perfect safari experience without a visit to the Serengeti National Park in northern Tanzania. This park has it all; from scintillating game drives and hot air balloon rides to celebrations and corporate events, like unique Serengeti honeymoon experiences and team-building retreats. In any case, the Serengeti is also home to the bulk of the Great Migration. Witness millions of wildebeest, gazelles, and elands traverse the endless plains on their annual journey in search of greener pastures. The park caters to just about any kind of traveler, from backpacking to all-out luxury, and you can even find mobile tented camps that follow the migration for a more authentic safari experience.



Hit the stunning beaches of Kenya or Tanzania



The destinations listed above cater to your safari experience, but if you’ve got the time, how about ending your tour with a trip to the beach? With white powdery sands and blue turquoise waters, Kenya’s stunning coastline offers the ultimate relaxation holiday to round up your unique safari combo experience. If you’d rather end your trip in Tanzania, head on to the world-famous Zanzibar for a bit of luxurious and unforgettable R&R. By adding in some beach destinations to your safari adventure, you get to enjoy the best of both worlds as well as a more rounded African experience.



The best part about this combo is that Kenya and Tanzania are literally beside each other, so the cost of moving from one country into the next is quite affordable. Whatever destinations you choose to include in your safari combo, you can be sure of having the time of your life and enjoying what is without a doubt an experience of a lifetime.

