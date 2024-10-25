The Partnership between St. George’s University and Northumbria University Welcomes a very Diverse Class this Year Amid Global Education Shifts

Medical education today increasingly focuses on global perspectives and diverse learning experiences, essential for preparing future doctors to meet the demands of an interconnected world. Recognizing this need, many universities partner with international institutions to bring education and clinical training closer to students. St. George’s University (SGU) (www.SGU.Edu), a School of Medicine in Grenada, in the West Indies has been a pioneer in this area through its long-standing partnership with Northumbria University (NU) in the United Kingdom, established in 2007.

The partnership has welcomed more than 2,500 medical students to spend one or more years of their preclinical or medical degree program at Northumbria University. This offers students the opportunity to complete either a Four-Year MD Program or a Five- or Six-Year MD Track. These tracks are identical to those delivered in Grenada but provide students with the chance to study in and experience a different healthcare environment.

While many traditional study destinations, particularly the UK, have experienced declining interest due to evolving visa regulations and rising costs, the SGU/NU program has defied this trend. For Fall 2024, SGU’s joint MD program with NU saw a significant increase in new student enrolments, attracting an exceptionally diverse cohort of students from over 25 countries, including Australia, Hong Kong, Uganda, Egypt, Jordan, India, Nigeria, Kenya, Japan, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Canada, among others.

This growth has been fuelled by several factors. SGU’s strategic approach to international recruitment, with targeted efforts in key markets such as Canada and East Asia, has significantly expanded our reach. Additionally, program innovations and flexible support tools have made SGU’s medical education more accessible to a global audience, helping students gain exposure to a diverse patient population without the need for extensive relocation.

“The diversity of our student body is one of our greatest strengths,” said Dr. James Coey, Assistant Dean of Basic Sciences (UK), St. George’s University School of Medicine. “This year’s growth reflects not only the quality of our program but also the trust students place in SGU to help them realize their dream of becoming doctors in the US or UK. Our comprehensive education, combined with SGU’s extensive clinical partnerships with hospitals in both the US and UK, are factors that help ensure our graduates are well-prepared to succeed in their medical careers.”

As the global education landscape continues to shift, SGU remains committed to offering students a dynamic learning experience. The university’s ability to attract a diverse and talented student body from around the world is a key driver of its continued success and growth.

About St. George’s University School of Medicine:

Founded in 1976, St. George’s University (SGU) (https://apo-opa.co/40fUwqz) is a centre for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective. The SGU School of Medicine is accredited (https://apo-opa.co/4e5huE6) by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). The school offers a four-year Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree program. Students can also enter the MD degree program from any education system around the world via the five-, six-, or seven-year pathways. SGU has a large network of 75+ affiliated hospitals (https://apo-opa.co/3YkF2iv) and health centres in the US and UK, with the unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada or the UK.