The Ngoma Africa Band aka FFU also known as Anunnaki aliens, is East Africa´s most wanted band in Europe. The German based band gained its popularity through their extraordinary stage performance on festivals and other events in and out of Europe, leaving fans always wanting for more.
Ngoma Africa Band with it´s more than two decades experience and encounter with diverse cultures and audiences which has marked it´s success in the music and entertainment industry.
The secret of Ngoma Africa Band can be explained as a result of a large research and fusion between traditional and modern music elements that creates a completely irrestitible dancing groove, difficult to resist by its fans. Nicknamed by fans as FFU (Field Force Unit), Anunnaki aliens or “watoto wa mbwa ” expressions as a result of the irresitible nature of that transformation it´s audience into a dance fiesta
The Ngoma Africa Band has continously topped the East African music charts with its two released Albums and many singles, all songs composed and written by Founder & CEO Ebrahim Makunja aka commander Ras Makunja.
With more than 50,000,000 media impressions, Ngoma Africa Band amongst others, recognitions from cultural institutions, international producers, music academies and agencies who will like to take East African music into their music repetoire, Ngoma Africa is a grassroot band and we like to stay focus on its vision, mission and objectives.
The youngest soloist Matondo Benda; drumer Jo Sausa aka surgent Major Jo Sousa, Gaiilo Prof, were onces fans and due to the chance accorded them by NGOMA AFRICA BAND, their dreams of playing on global stage with Ngoma Africa Band became a reality
Ngoma Africa Band´s talents and vocals are Flora William, Jessicha Ouyah, , Aj Nbongo, Mo Benda, Gaiilo Proof,Vialyson Nbongo including multi-talented Chris-B Bakotessa.
What makes Ngoma Africa Band different from existing bands in this category, is their ability to communicate with fans at every level -emotions, feelings, happiness, tears, smiles, laughters and keeping their memories warm. „Our music is a tool that creates new friendship and unites old relationships.“ Declares the band leader – Ras Makunja
We enjoy travelling and visiting new places just to give our fans a great feeling and satisfaction that they deserved.
The 10 members of the band are focused on promoting the East African Music on the global stage, n Germany, Europe and Africa, and the do this gesture most of the time from private spendings. „Most of the time tank our cars from our private pockets; just to transport East African Music to meet fans in their respective regions“ declares members of the band!
The Ngoma Africa Band and fans shall keep the East african music alive on global stage forever! Thanks to our fans, bloggers, journalist and Djs for playing and spreading the news worldwide, together we promote and brand East Africa through our culture – music: We look forward to performing at your festival, events, private parties and other occassions of your choice. The Ngoma Africa Band is a community band made for community people worldwide.
