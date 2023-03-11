Across the US, West African cuisine is having its moment in the sun thanks to the work of innovative chefs, who are creating some of the hottest dining spots in town. While even fast casual options are growing in popularity, restaurants specializing in fine dining are the ones that are currently getting all the buzz. Diners wait weeks to score a reservation, landing Dept of Culture a leading role among the small but growing class of fine dining West African restaurants across the country. From Brooklyn Suya just a little over a mile away, to halfway across the country where Dozzy’s Grill is making waves in Chicago, there has been a marked increase in notable Nigerian restaurants in the last few years.



EATER