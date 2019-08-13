The Nedbank IMC 2020. Marketing Works. Or Does It?

Right now, intangible brand assets are worth US$57.3trillion globally. That’s A LOT of Rands. Yet, marketing still doesn’t sit with the grown-ups around the boardroom table. Why?



The Nedbank IMC 2020 is themed Marketing Works. Work It! and it will explore why marketing is last on the agenda of every conference call and first to have to tighten its belt when it comes to budget cuts. “The only way to get marketing back into the box seats is to show that it boosts the bottom line” says Dale Hefer, CEO of the IMC.

In March this year, the Nedbank IMC got everyone hot and bothered by stripping down at the sold-out Marketing Gets Naked™ conference. “Now, we’re going to get sweaty by working out what it takes to develop marketing that turns up, clocks in, and gets the job done – regardless of industry, brand and budget” continues Hefer.



The conference will take place on 19th March 2020 at the Galleria in Sandton and already has a stellar line-up of twenty influencers and marketing specialists on board. In a coup for the conference, the international keynote will be presented by Global Chief Marketing Officer for Burger King, Fernando Machado. A recognised marketer globally, Fernando has a remarkable track record having won more than 120 Lions in Cannes, 16 D&AD Yellow Pencils and a Grandy. He was also named Adweek’s Brand Genius of 2018.



Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs for Nedbank says “The 2019 conference was an enormous success. We were proud to be a part of the conference’s information sharing agenda and the industry-first streaming of the conference on Facebook meant that anyone could benefit from the thought leadership.”



The 2019 Nedbank IMC also saw the awarding of the first Nedbank IMC Bursaries and Khensani adds that she is extremely excited at awarding more bursaries in 2020.



Dale Hefer, founder of leading agency Chillibush (which she sold in 2014) is the owner and CEO at the IMC Academy (Pty) Ltd. She is author of the bestselling and critically acclaimed From Witblits to Vuvuzela’s: Marketing in the New South Africa and former Businesswoman of the Year. The Integrated Marketing Conference has grown from its 2010 start in Cape Town to its position as Africa’s leading marketing conference. Whatever your industry, you’ll want to work up a sweat at the Marketing Works conference on 19 March 2020 at The Galleria, Sandton, Johannesburg.

