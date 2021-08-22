The Music Behind Netflix’s South African Series ‘JIVA!’

Neftlix has a hit on its hands with JIVA!, a new dance-focused series produced in South Africa, which has taken the country by storm. In addition to the dance moves wowing audiences, the music is infectious and rocketing up the charts. From nostalgic numbers like “Y-Tjukuja” by OSKIDO, Uhuru, Professor and DJ Bucks as well as Boom Shaka’s It’s About Time to more recent bangers like Kamo Mphela’s “Nkulunkulu” and Manu WorldStar’s “Molimo”, the show has done an exquisite job at showcasing music that reflects the diverse dance scene of South Africa.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

