The Most Popular Destinations in South Africa

Haenertsburg is a dainty village is perched on the slopes of the Wolkberg and Drakensberg mountains, also known as the Great Escarpment, in Limpopo. If you love visiting art galleries, many well-known artists live in Clarens and so there are many lovely galleries to enjoy. Situated in the heart of Clarens, the Blou Donki Art Gallery is just one of them. One of the best ways to discover the beauty of the Franschhoek valley as well as experience the taste of a variety of local wines is to take the wine tram along the wine route. Nestled in the Mpumalanga Highlands, Dullstroom is a charming town conveniently situated halfway to the Kruger National Park. Between the town and the sea, on a strip of coastline, lies the Umlalazi Nature Reserve with scenic hiking and mountain biking trails. With some of the most beautiful fynbos in the Western Cape, the 17 km Greyton-McGregor Hiking Trail winds through the most picturesque areas of the town. St Lucia is the only private village that is surrounded by a World Heritage Site, which was awarded in 1999. Since then, this small yet charming village has become a top tourist destination.
