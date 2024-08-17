The Most Desired Companies in Africa are those Related to the United Nations

In a heavily digitized era, many professionals are looking for remote or hybrid work. These are some of the reasons why Africans are interested in foreign organizations particularly those related to human development. According to a report by Switch on Business, a business consultancy firm, “Thirteen African countries can count the United Nations or one of its agencies — UNHCR, Unicef, or the World Food Programme – as their most desirable workplace. Africa is a key point of focus for the UN, which attempts to work closely with locals in order to help Africa help itself. In fact, of 125,436 global employees, 44,276 (35.3%) of UN’s staff work in Africa,” the report reads.

BUSINESS INSIDER