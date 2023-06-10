The Mobile Market in Sub-Saharan Africa is on the Brink of a Significant Transformation

According to a recent report titled “The Mobile Economy 2023” released by the Global System Operators and Manufacturers Association (GSMA), the region is expected to witness a surge in smartphone adoption and the rise of 5G technology. These developments are projected to fuel economic growth and contribute to the region’s digital revolution. By 2030, smartphone adoption is forecasted to soar to 87% in Sub-Saharan Africa, up from 51% in 2022. The report attributes this rapid growth to the declining prices of smartphones and the increasing number of young individuals embracing digital technologies. With the majority of new users being digital natives, smartphones are being utilized for a myriad of activities beyond traditional voice calls and SMS.

BUSINESS INSIDER