The Minister Attaf receives Tunisian counterpart at Houari Boumediene International Airport

By / / APO, Media

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, received on Saturday afternoon, at Houari Boumediene International Airport, his Tunisian counterpart, Mohamed Ali Nafti, who is on a working visit to Algeria.

This visit aims to bolster fraternal ties, cooperation and coordination between Algeria and Tunisia, as part of implementing the high directives of the leaders of the two brotherly countries, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his brother, the President of the Tunisian Republic, Kais Saied.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

