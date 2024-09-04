The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Financing Gateway launched in Kenya

The MSME Financing Gateway, a revolutionary digital platform tailored to address the unique challenges faced by MSMEs in securing financing was also launched in Kenya.

The International Trade Centre (ITC) developed the MSME Financing Gateway for the East African Community (EAC) under the first phase of the EU-EAC Market Access Upgrade Programme (MARKUP) funded by the European Union. The Gateway now launched in the second phase of EU-EAC MARKUP and to be hosted by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), will allow users to access financing instruments, business, and sustainable development services available in a country, filter, analyse and match their needs, and then link directly to providers at no cost.

This multi-lingual platform works on mobile phones, computers or tablets and is easy for hosts to maintain. Subscribers will also be able to receive updates and notifications via e-mail informing them about new facilities and resources. Providers will be able to update their data through easy-to-use templates and an administrators’ workflow system

The Gateway will be instrumental in supporting MSMEs to thrive and contribute to the economic development of their communities.

