The Man Tasked with the Preservation of African Heritage

Lazare Eloundou Assomo is the newly appointed Director of World Heritage at UNESCO, his mission is first to encourage all the countries of the world to identify the sites located on their territory and to propose them for inscription on the UNESCO world heritage list. “The representation of all world heritage sites, of all the regions of the world, is very important, especially for Africa, which is known as the cradle of humankind, with its very important specificities, whether you are from East Africa, West Africa, Central Africa or Southern Africa. We know the diversity. And it so happens that today, on the world heritage list, there are already many African sites. But when we look at the number of sites that exist today, there are 1,154 sites that are inscribed on the world heritage list, less than ten percent of the sites are located in Africa.”
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS