The Leading Adventure Destination in the Indian Ocean Islands

As well as its beautiful beaches, coral reefs and azure sea, Mauritius has a rich history intertwined with many different cultures, including Creole, Hindu, Tamil, Marathi, Muslim, Chinese, French and British. The country has two Unesco World Heritage Sites – Le Morne Village and Aapravasi Ghat, it offers thrilling activities for adventure seekers. These include diving, kite surfing, surf skiing, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, big game fishing, cruises and family underwater excursions. A Mauritius travel blogger, Stephane Lamvohee, suggested travellers enjoy a food tour or visit Central Market in Port Louis, go dolphin swimming on the west coast or take in the sights at Ile Aux Cerfs.

SOURCE: IOL

