The Largest Network of Technology and Innovation Hubs in Africa has Admitted 18 New Hubs

By / / Top 10 News

AfriLabs’ new admissions have taken the size of its network to 496. The expansion further strengthens AfriLabs’ presence in all regions of Africa, including its first hub in a new city – Stellenbosch, South Africa. In North Africa, DigiArtLivingLab (DALL) has established its presence in Tunis and Nabeul. Egypt welcomes PTS Investments Holdings and Aria Ventures, both situated in Cairo. In Western Africa, Mswitch in Abuja, Nigeria, joins the network, while Eastern Africa sees the addition of AFRICA TECH SPACE in Nakuru, Kenya. Central Africa welcomes four new hubs – Ovation and KIVUTECH, both French-speaking, in Kinshasa and Bukavu, DRC, respectively; Revival Innovation Hub in Bua, Cameroon; and DIAMBILAY BUSINESS CENTER in Lubumbashi, DR Congo.

DISRUPT AFRICA

