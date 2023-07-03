The JW Marriott Serengeti Lodge to Launch the Brand’s Second Luxury Safari Lodge in Africa

The Lodge will boast 30 exclusive private suites, including two presidential suites, each featuring its own swimming pool and deck area. Additionally, the lodge will offer extensive dining options, beverage services, and state-of-the-art meeting facilities. Positioned between the Grumeti and Mbalageti rivers, the lodge will offer guests stunning views of the surrounding plains, as well as abundant wildlife accessing the rivers from the north and south. The Serengeti National Park encompasses 5 700 square miles and plays a vital role in wildlife conservation in sub-Saharan Africa. Visitors to the Serengeti can also witness the “Big Five” — lion, leopard, buffalo, rhinoceros, and African elephant.

IOL