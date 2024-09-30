The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Enhance Islamic Insurance Services

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBAR).

The MoU was signed by Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Officer-in-Charge of ICIEC, and Mr. Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This agreement aims to provide a general framework to facilitate cooperation between the two parties to enhance and deepen Islamic insurance services in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under the MoU, both institutions are committed to exchanging expertise on Islamic insurance to foster mutual understanding and development. They will organize trainings and workshops to build capacity and share knowledge, as well as conduct mutual visits to strengthen the partnership and explore further areas of collaboration.

This cooperation is expected to contribute to the broader use of new financial tools in Azerbaijan, thereby accelerating investment inflows and fueling sustainable economic growth.

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 50 Member States. ICIEC, for the 16th consecutive year, maintained an “Aa3” insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody’s, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time AA- long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook. ICIEC’s resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 114 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to specific sectors – energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, visit: http://ICIEC.IsDB.org