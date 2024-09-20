The Inaugural AVPA Conference Partners With Angel Fair Africa To Strengthen The Impact And Startup Investment Ecosystem In Africa

Two flagship events, the inaugural African Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA) Conference and the Angel Fair Africa (AFA), both focused on growing and supporting the impact and startup investment ecosystem in Africa, will be hosted back-to-back in Nairobi, Kenya in November 2024. These events are a joint effort between AVPA; an organisation on a mission to increase the flow of capital into African social investments and support its effective deployment for maximum impact, and Chanzo Capital; a venture capital firm that focuses on financing the growth and development of innovative tech startups and scaleups in Africa through the provision of Capital, Capacity and Community to its portfolio of companies and the entire ecosystem in Africa.

The 2024 AVPA Conference, is scheduled to take place from 4th to 6th November, 2024 and will convene leading social investors and other Impact practitioners to explore conversations and highlight opportunities that catalyse Africa’s sustainable growth. Following closely, Chanzo Capital (CC) will host the 11th Angel Fair Africa on 7th & 8th November, 2024 and will focus on doing deals between investors and early-stage and scaling entrepreneurs who’ll have gone through an extensive bootcamp to prepare them to pitch in front of investors and other funders in the impact ecosystem. Together, these events will jointly provide attendees with comprehensive insights and interactions that spotlight innovative financing and sustainability strategies while exploring the use of catalytic capital, capacity building and community to drive tangible impact across the continent.

Through this strategic partnership, AVPA and Chanzo Capital aim to maximise both the content quality and stakeholder engagement, offering attendees a unique opportunity to share knowledge, foster partnerships, and drive impactful change. Investors attending the AVPA Conference will also have the chance to attend an event focused on impacting startups directly through AFA, making the most value within the week.

“The AVPA Conference and Angel Fair Africa partnership is a strategic move to maximise the impact for our delegates ,” said Dr. Frank Aswani, CEO of AVPA. “By uniting key events for both capital seekers and investors, we’ve created a week dedicated to impactful investment. Delegates will benefit from complementary experiences and forge connections across the entire capital spectrum.”

Eric Osiakwan, Managing Partner of Chanzo Capital said, “We are excited to partner with and invite AVPA’s impact investors to AFA@11, to hear our founders pitch their innovative businesses and hopefully do deals.

The 2024 AVPA conference will be held at the Trademark hotel in Village Market, while AFA@11 will be close by at the Holiday Inn in Two Rivers. This will be the 11th AFA, with last year’s event held in Cape Town, South Africa.