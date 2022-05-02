Prestigious trade event packs greater punch in person
One of Africa’s most significant contributors to GDP, the tourism industry, was also one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. Despite the numerous challenges hampering its recovery, the United Nations World Tourism Agency (UNWTO) noted a 12% rise in tourism arrivals in Africa in 2021 compared to 2020. The latest UNWTO Panel of Experts also revealed a more optimistic outlook and stronger pace of recovery for 2022 and beyond, with international tourism expected to reach pre-Covid levels on the continent by 2024.
As Africa’s public and private tourism stakeholders work to rebuild the sector through policy responses and relief initiatives, The Hotel & Hospitality Show taking place between 19 and 21 May 2022 under the theme of ‘Redefining hospitality – Recovering for Future Growth’, will bring together leading buyers and brands from Sub Saharan Africa to discuss the latest trends and innovations driving the continent’s tourism revival.
Taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre, it is also strategically co-located with Design Joburg, opening up access to an audience of top architects, commissioning designers and developers from Southern Africa.
Evan Schiff, Portfolio Director of Food, Hospitality and Trade at dmg events says this year, new features have been added that are aimed at helping industry professionals keep pace with change, integrating every element of the guest experience into a packed three-day exhibition.
“There is no doubt that Covid-19 created some interesting hospitality trends. With the expert guidance of a strong advisory board, we have identified several focus areas that should serve as the cornerstone of recovery for hospitality businesses across Africa.”
Over and above the host of curated products and services on show from local and international exhibitors and exclusive, closed-door Hotel GM luncheon hosted at Sandton Sun Hotel, visitors will make meaningful connections as they explore the building blocks for future growth and prosperity during a series of collaborative workshops, panel discussions and networking sessions led by prominent industry players.
Topics include the future of the township economy as well as the need for hospitality businesses to pivot beyond rooms, by rethinking plans for assets and identifying value-added non-guest and non-room services to power demand and unlock recurring revenue opportunities.
Another burning issue is the need to leverage technology and automation to improve business performance, while keeping guests at the heart of a business strategy.
Regardless of a business’s size, going green has proven to have a positive impact on customer experience and loyalty. Industry thought leaders will look at how to achieve a sustainable future by incorporating sustainable practices into every aspect of brand management, from building design and energy savings to reducing plastic usage or food waste reduction.
On the subject of responsive restaurant planning, Michelin-star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen will lead a fireside chat on the evolution of dining; the future of restaurant design as well as how to anticipate future consumer eating behaviour, preferences and spending changes.
Other prominent industry speakers include Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, Chief Operating Officer, City Lodge Hotel Group, Lee-Anne Bac, Director, BDO South Africa and Fabio Nava, Vice President: Hotels & Hospitality Sub-Saharan Africa, JLL.
Interactive Features to Return In 2022
The Hotel & Hospitality Show is proud to announce the return of two exciting interactive industry competitions to the event, which are open for public entry.
The Southern African Housekeepers League of Champions will see housekeeping teams racing against the clock to prepare rooms to the highest standards, while the Global Pizza Challenge will watch passionate, independent pizza makers compete for the best gastronomic masterpiece.
“In its 5th year, the Hotel & Hospitality Show 2022 is the largest and most influential hospitality exhibition in the region and it continues to inspire and drive change in the industry. Offering a 360-degree of latest market trends and innovation, it is a must-attend event for buyers and brands across Sub Saharan Africa.”
