Since its past six editions, Lagos Startup Week (LSW) has been at the centre of driving thought-provoking narratives and connecting the dots in the tech ecosystem. LSW 2023 is back for its 7th edition, set to hold from the 10th -15th of July 2023.

Lagos Startup Week is an annual event that brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to showcase innovative ideas, provide learning opportunities, and network with like-minded individuals in the startup ecosystem in Lagos, Nigeria.

Through a series of interactive events, panel discussions, and workshops, the week-long event will allow attendees to experience loaded workshops and engage in meaningful conversations about the future of the startup ecosystem. Last year, Lagos Startup Week hosted over 3000 stakeholders in the tech ecosystem to interact and connect over the theme- What’s Next? Piggybacking off technology’s role as the underlying driver of change and innovation for businesses in Africa and beyond.

Startup founders and other ecosystem players took to the stage to share their thoughts on the future of the African tech ecosystem and how technology shapes innovation within the industry. Among the speakers were Olu Akanmu, President & Co-CEO, Opay Nigeria; Dayo Ademola, Branch International, Managing Director, Nigeria; Tosin Faniro-dada Endeavour, Nubi Kay Startup Programs Lead – Paystack; Olumide Olayinka Prime Startups and Till Alexander Leopold, Head of Education, Skills and Learning at the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the New Economy and Society.

Lagos Startup Week 2023 Trailer

This year’s theme- Inspiring Experience, signals the celebration of the incredible people, ideas, and technologies that are shaping our world. LSW 2023 is expanding to shape a deeper conversation on the intersection of technology, culture, innovations, and the startup ecosystem. In a constantly evolving world, the future of tech lies in the hands of startups and emerging entrepreneurs to go beyond just providing a product or service with the latest technology.

As founders solve the world’s most pressing problems, they are also creating new opportunities and transforming industries, significantly impacting society and shaping Africa’s future. LSW aims to highlight and celebrate the inspiring experiences of African startup founders and entrepreneurs who drive change and make a difference in the world.

“Lagos Startup Week is a unique destination for innovation and discovery for startups, founders & budding tech talents. The forthcoming edition will bring together all stakeholders in the African tech ecosystem for an opportunity to connect, learn, network, generate business leads and connect with talents. Edition after edition, we keep getting better at what we do, and we encourage new companies to participate”- Olumide Olayinka (Co-organizer, Lagos Startup Week)

“We’re excited to sponsor the Lagos Startup Week 2023, as it presents an opportunity to generate innovative ideas and solutions. We’re committed to supporting the next 1 billion immigrants and generation of entrepreneurs and ultimately advance Nigeria’s startup ecosystem,” explains Olusola Amusan, Co-founder and CEO of Vesti. “Our goal at Vesti is to empower hundreds of startup founders in Lagos to go global with the U.S. O-1 visas. We look forward to learning about their work and helping them bring their businesses to the U.S.” he adds.

⁠LSW has impacted the local startup ecosystem, providing a platform for all stakeholders to connect. This year, it will showcase innovations and ideas that inspire experiences that will once again signal Nigeria & Africa to the rest of the world.

The event hopes to inspire and empower the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs to create a better tomorrow.

With six successful runs so far and a seventh edition approaching, LSW 2023 promises to be even more exciting than ever before. Everyone in the tech ecosystem, from startups, founders, investors, budding talents, and other key stakeholders, is encouraged to mark their calendars for the biggest tech event in the country.