The Global Citizen Fellowship Program 2021 Powered By BeyGOOD Welcomes Its First Nigerian Fellows

First Nigerian Candidates, Along with their South African Counterparts, Join in the Global Citizen Fellowship Program Powered by BeyGOOD, for a Year-Long, Full-Time, Paid Placement
International advocacy organisation Global Citizen has announced its third annual Global Citizen Fellowship Program powered by BeyGOOD, welcoming the first enrollment of ten Nigerian fellows. The young people will be joining five fellows from South Africa, on a dynamic year-long, full-time, paid learning program.
The Global Citizen Fellowship, supported by Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD philanthropic initiative and US actor and filmmaker, Tyler Perry, works with young aspiring Africans, taking them through a multi-phase curriculum, specifically designed to equip and empower them with the skills and tools they need to thrive – not just during their time with Global Citizen but also in any future professional environment.
Launched in 2019, following the success of commitments made at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in December 2018, the Fellowship is aligned to Global Citizen’s vision of eliminating extreme poverty by 2030, providing young people with opportunities to gain experience working on social impact projects.
“Inspired by the strength and determination of young people committed to making a difference. We are proud of the two graduating classes and excited for the incoming class of our 3rd group of Fellows, which now also includes Nigerian student candidates. The future is bright because of their radiant lights,” said Ivy McGregor, Director of Social Responsibility at Parkwood Entertainment, headquarters for BeyGOOD.
Based in Lagos and Johannesburg, the young people will engage in a year-long, full-time, paid fellowship focusing on Global Citizen’s four pillars of activity: creative, campaigns, rewards, and marketing, and will work towards achieving Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan For The World.
During the course of the year, the fellows will learn how to use digital technology for social change, storytelling tactics that shift attitudes, and the process of building lasting professional relationships. The Program also aims to foster an in-depth understanding of the role that innovation plays in an ever changing digital world.
The Program features a four-phase learner-centered curriculum designed to equip the fellows with a variety of practical, useful and pragmatic skills, such as: problem solving, critical thinking, how to build community, professional and personal development, advocacy, international development, and global citizenship.
“We are really excited to welcome our first Nigerian fellows, who will be joining their peers from South Africa, for an invaluable paid year-long fellowship designed to inspire, empower and elevate each young person. Now in its third year, the Global Citizen Fellowship Program 2021 Powered By BeyGOOD, offers each fellow the opportunity to become equipped with skills and tools for life. Our unique model calls on young engaged citizens, such as our rising fellows, to actively contribute to social change via digital activism and realise their own role in our overarching mission to mobilise communities towards the eradication of extreme poverty by 2030,” said Chebet Chikumbu, Regional Director of Southern and East Africa at Global Citizen.
For further information about the Global Citizen movement, visit www.globalcitizen.org. For more information about the Global Citizen Fellowship Program Powered by BeyGOOD, visit www.globalcitizen.org/fellows.