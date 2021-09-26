The Fugees Will be Playing Live Concerts in Ghana & Nigeria in December

Top 10 News / September 26, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of their 1996 album The Score, The Fugees are reuniting for the first time in 15 years for a series of concerts whose finale will be in Ghana and Nigeria.  Committed to expressing the voices of the unheard, they have always viewed their music as part of a movement whose message continues to resonate today. “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” mentions Ms. Lauryn Hill. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here