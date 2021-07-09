When Nigerian Georgia Oboh began playing golf, she struggled to identify role models in her sport, so she took inspiration from elsewhere — in particular, from tennis greats Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. “To see someone who looked like me playing at such a top level and is still doing so now was quite inspirational,” she told CNN Sport. Just like Williams and Osaka, Oboh was a teenage prodigy. Earning her place on the Ladies European Tour (LET) aged just 17, Oboh became the first Nigerian to qualify for the tour. Now, she wants to qualify for an Olympic Games and become the best golfer in the world. Oboh had the choice of representing the United Kingdom but chose Nigeria instead due to its connection to her heritage. She says her home course is the Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, and has won several awards in the country. She even won her first pro tournament in her professional debut at the Cote D’Ivoire Open.
SOURCE: CNN
The First Nigerian to Play on the Ladies European Tour
When Nigerian Georgia Oboh began playing golf, she struggled to identify role models in her sport, so she took inspiration from elsewhere — in particular, from tennis greats Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. “To see someone who looked like me playing at such a top level and is still doing so now was quite inspirational,” she told CNN Sport. Just like Williams and Osaka, Oboh was a teenage prodigy. Earning her place on the Ladies European Tour (LET) aged just 17, Oboh became the first Nigerian to qualify for the tour. Now, she wants to qualify for an Olympic Games and become the best golfer in the world. Oboh had the choice of representing the United Kingdom but chose Nigeria instead due to its connection to her heritage. She says her home course is the Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, and has won several awards in the country. She even won her first pro tournament in her professional debut at the Cote D’Ivoire Open.