The First Mass Timber Dome Ever to be Built in South Africa and Internationally

The Greenpoint Educational Dome Project by MEWA is an innovative educational initiative aimed at fostering environmental awareness, sustainability and mass timber building practices. The dome, located in Greenpoint Cape Town, serves as a multi-purpose space for interactive learning, and will form part of the City’s Experiential Education Garden (EEG). The creation of a dome-like structure inspired by the traditional dwellings of the Khoi, one of South Africa’s First Nation groups, was a visionary idea that required a unique architectural approach.

