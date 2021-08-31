The First Female Rower to Represent Kenya in an Olympic or Paralympic Games

At just two years old, Asiya Mohammed lost both legs and several fingers in a tragic train accident. At 17, she competed in her first international sporting event, a wheelchair marathon. Since then, Mohammed has gone on to accomplish amazing physical feats on the track, on the tennis court and now on water. The 29-year-old picked up rowing in 2018. Just three years later, she’s making history competing in PR1 rowing at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. “If in your mind you think you are disabled, then you are. If in your mind, you think you are able, you can do anything,” she said. “It’s all how you perceive yourself.”

