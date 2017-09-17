The Field Report: Change Starts Here

Invest more in smallholder agriculture.

That’s the message a group of farmers and villagers from Kasama, Zambia – a landlocked country in Southern Africa – set out to tell the world when they created an investment report like no other.

Carved into the very land that farmers use to feed their communities, the Field Report shows just how important investment in smallholder agriculture can be in reducing poverty in Africa and feeding a hungry planet.

The report is a series of graphs the farmers tilled into the soil and represent four broader issues:

Sub-Saharan Africa has a quarter of the world’s arable land but only produces 10 per cent of its agricultural output. Year after year, rural poverty is driving people to leave the countryside in search of a better life in the city. Overcrowded cities put vulnerable youth at risk and causes forced migration. By 2050 there will be more than 9 billion people on earth. That means two billion more mouths to feed by mid-century. In sub-Saharan Africa, economic growth from agriculture is 11 times more effective at reducing extreme poverty than any other sector.

Take a look at the report and learn more about these four important issues and the role that agriculture can play in addressing some of the world’s most pressing problems.