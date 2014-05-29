With a population of over 1 billion, Africa is the second-largest and second most populous continent in the world. Of the total number of people, more than half are female, with an estimated 56% between the age of 15-64.

Some of them are at the front lines of leading their respective country’s on the continent as elected officials. Who are they? Africa.com has put together the first ever list of all African women leaders on the continent, from Presidents, to bank Governors. Meet the women running Africa: