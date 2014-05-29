With a population of over 1 billion, Africa is the second-largest and second most populous continent in the world. Of the total number of people, more than half are female, with an estimated 56% between the age of 15-64.
Some of them are at the front lines of leading their respective country’s on the continent as elected officials. Who are they? Africa.com has put together the first ever list of all African women leaders on the continent, from Presidents, to bank Governors. Meet the women running Africa:
ALGERIA
ANGOLA
From left to right:
- Maria Pereira Teixeira – Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology
- Rosa Maria Martins Da Cruz e Silva – Minister of Culture
- Rosa Luis de Sousa Micolo – Minister of Parliamentary Affairs
- Maria de Fatima Monteiro Jardim – Minister of Environment
- Maria Telo Delgado – Minister of Family and Women Promotion
- Rosa Pacavira De Matos – Minister of Commerce
BENIN
From left to right:
- Fatuma Amadou Djbril – Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries
- Dorothy Kinde Gazard – Minister of Health
- Naomi Azaria – Minister of Youth, Sports and Leisure
- Francoise Assongba – Minster Responsible Microfinance, Employment, Youth and Women
- Marie-Laurence Sossou – Minister of Family, Social Affairs, National Solidarity, the Disabled Persons and Third Age
- Dossa Martine Francoise – Minister of Maritime Economy and Infrastructure Port
BOTSWANA
From left to right:
- Tebelelo Mazile Seretse – Ambassador to the United States
- Linah Mohohlo – Governor, Bank of Botswana
- Margaret Nasha – Minister in the Office of the President Responsible for Public Service
- Pelonomi Venson-Moiti – Minister of Education and Skills Development
- Athalia Molokomme – Attorney General
- Dorcas Makgato-Malesu – Minister of Trade and Industry
BURKINA FASO
From left to right:
- Koumba Boly-Barry – Minister of Basic Education and Literacy
- Nestorine Sangare-Compaore – Minister of Women’s Affairs
- Clemence Traore-Some – Minister of Social Action and National Solidarity
BURUNDI
From left to right:
- Victorie Ndikumana – Minister of Commerce, Trade, Industry, Posts and Tourism
- Annonciate Sendazirasa – Minister of Civil Service, Labour and Social Security
- Clotilde Niragira – Minister of National Solidarity, Human Rights and Gender
- Angele Niuhire – Ambassador to the United States
- Hafsa Mossi – Minister of East African Community Affairs
- Dr. Sabine Ntakarutimana – Minister of Public Health and Fight Against Aids
- Odette Kayitesi – Minister of Agriculture and Livestock
CAMEROON
From left to right:
- Catherine Bakang Mbock – Minister of Social Affairs
- Ama Tutu Muna – Minister of Culture
- Marie Theresa Abena Ondoa – Minster of Women and Family Protection
- Madeleine Tchuente – Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation
CAPE VERDE
From left to right:
- Cristina Isabel Lopes da Silva Monteiro Duarte – Minister of Finance and Planning
- Fernanda Maria de Brito Marques – Minister of Education and Sports
- Maria De Fatima Lima Da Veiga – Ambassador to the United States
- Marisa Helena do Nascimento Morais – Minister of Internal Admin.
- Eva Verona Teixeira Ortet – Minister of Rural Affairs
- Maria Fernanda Tavares Fernandes – Minister of Communication
- Sara Maria Duarte Lopes – Minister of Environment, Housing and Territorial Admin.
- Janira Isabel Fonseca Hopffer Almada – Minister of Labour, Youth and Human Services
- Maria Cristina Lopes Almeida Fontes Lima – Minister of Health
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC (CAR)
From left to right:
- Catherine Samba-Panza – Interim President
- Marie Madeleine N’Kouet – Minister of Health
- Dorothee Aimee Malenzapa – Minister of State for Rural Development
- Marie Madeline Moussa Yadouma – Minister of Social Affairs *not pictured
CHAD
From left to right:
- Fatime Tchombi – Minister in charge of Microfinance and Poverty Reduction
- Assia Abbo – Minister and Secretary General of the Government, in charge of relations with the National Assembly
- Mariam Attahir – Secretary of State for Agriculture
- Habiba Sahoulba – Secretary of State for Finance, in charge of the budget
- Azziza Baroud – Secretary of State for the Economy and Urban Planning, in charge of Microfinance and Poverty *not pictured
- Yaya Djabaye – Secretary of State for Higher Education *not pictured
- Khadidja Hassaballah – Secretary of State for National Education, in charge of Basic Education *not pictured
- Naima Abdelmouti – Secretary of State for Social Action *not pictured
COMOROS
- Bahiat Massoundi – Minister of Posts & Telecommunications & the Promotion of New Information & Communication Technologies Charged with Transportation and Tourism (left)
- Siti Kassim – Minister of Employment, Laour, Vocational Training & Women’s Entrepreneurship & Government Spokesperson (right)
CONGO-BRAZZAVILLE
From left to right:
- Claudine Mounari – Minister of Commerce, Consumption and Supplies
- Adelaide Mougany – Minister of Small & Medium-Size Enterprises, in Charge of Cottage Industry
- Madeleine Yila Boumpoto – Minister for the Promotion of Women and the Integration of Women in Development
- Emilienne Raoul – Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Action & Solidarity
- Rosalie Kama Niamayoua – Minister of Primary & Secondary Education, in Charge of Literacy *not pictured
CONGO – KINSHASA
From left to right:
- Genevieve Inagosi – Minister of Gender, Family, and Children’s Affairs
- Wivine Mumva Matipa – Minister of Justice and Human Rights
- Faida Maramuke Mitifu – Ambassador to the United States
COTE D’IVOIRE (IVORY COAST)
From left to right:
- Kandia Kamissoko Camara – Minister of National Education and Technical Training
- Niale Kaba – Minister to the Prime Minister in Charge of Economy and Finance
- Affoussiata Bamba Lamine – Minister of Communication
- Raymonde Goudou Coffie – Minister of Health and HIV/Aids Control
- Anne Desiree Ouloto – Minsiter of Solidarity and the Family
DJIBOUTI
Hasna Barkat Daoud – Minister of the Promotion of Women & Family Welfare & Social Affairs
EGYPT
From left to right:
- Laila Rasha Iskander – Minister of Environment
- Maha al Raba – Minister of Health
- Dorreya Sharaf Al-din – Minister of Information
EQUATORIAL GUINEA
- Maria Lenor Epam Biribe – Minister of Social Affairs & the Promotion of Women (left)
- Maria del Carmen Ekoro – Minister of Education & Science (right)
ERITREA
From left to right:
- Amina Nurhussein – Minister of Health
- Fozia Hashim – Minister of Justice
- Askalu Menkerios – Minister of Tourism
- Salma Hassan – Minister of Labour and Human Welfare *not pictured
ETHIOPIA
From left to right:
- Sinkinesh Ejigu – Minister of Mines
- Demitu Hambessa – Minister of Science and Technology
- Zenebu Tadesse – Minister of Women, Children, and Youth Affairs
GABON
From left to right:
- Christiane Rose Raponda – Minister of Budget and Accounting
- Honorine Nzet Biteghe – Minister of Family and Social Affairs
- Ida Reteno Assounouet – Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Institutions
GAMBIA
From left to right:
- Isatou Njie-Saidy – Vice President and Secretary of State for Women’s Affairs
- Fatrou Lamin Faye – Minister of Basic and Secondary Education
- Ftim Badjie – Minister of Health and Social Welfare
- Mariama Sarr-Ceesay – Minister of Higher Education and Research, Science and Technology
- Teneng M. Jaiteh – Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources
- Fatou Mas Jobe-Njie – Minister of Tourism and Culture
- Susan Waffa-Ogoo – Permanent Representative to the United Nations
GHANA
From left to right:
- Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman – Minister of Education
- Hanna Tetteh – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration
- Nana Oye Lithur – Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection
- Hanny Sherry Ayittey – Minister of Health
- Marietta Brew-Appiah-Oppong – Minister of Justice and Attorney General
- Dzifa Attivor – Minister of Transportation
GUINEA
From left to right:
- Ramatoulaye Bah – Minister of Industry and Small & Medium Enterprises
- Fatoumata Tounkara – Minister of Labour and Public Service
- Diaka Diakite – Minister of Social Affairs and Female Promotion
- Mariame Balde – Minister of Hotel Management, Tourism and the Arts *not pictured
KENYA
From left to right:
- Raychelle Omama – Secretary of Defense
- Ann Waiguru – Secretary of Devolution and Planning
- Phyllis Chepkosgey Kandie – Secretary of East African Affairs, Commerce and Tourism
- Judy Wakhungu – Secretary of Environment, Water, and Natural Resources
- Amina Mohammed – Secretary of Foreign Affairs
- Charity Ngilu – Secretary of Lands, Housing and Urban Development
LESOTHO
From left to right:
- Makabelo Priscilla Mosothoane – Minister of Education and Training
- Dr. Pinkie Rosemary Manamolela – Minister of Health Keketso Rant’so –
- Minister of Public Works and Transport
- Matebatso Doti – Minister of Social Development
- Mamahele Radebe – Minister of Tourism, Environment and Culture
- Rets’elisitsoe Adelaide Matlanyane – Governor of the Central Bank of Lesotho
LIBERIA
- Ellen Johnson Sirleaf – President
- Florence Chenoweth – Minister of Agriculture
- Miata Veysolow – Minister of Commerce and Industry
- Etmonia David Tarpeh – Minister of Education
- Julia Duncan-Cassell – Minister of Gender Development
- Edite Ramos Da Costa Ten Jua – Minister of Justice
- Varbah Gayflor – Minister of Labour
MADAGASCAR
Madagascar Women Running Africa
From left to right
- Elia Ravelomanatsoa – Minister of Culture & National Heritage
- Ruffine Tsiranana – Minister of Decentralization
- Christine Razanamahsoa – Minister of Justice & Keeper of the Seals
- Ihanta Randriamandranto – Minister of Livestock
- Daniella Randriafeno – Minister of Mines
- Olga Vaomalala – Minister of Population
- Olga Ramalason – Minister of Trade
- Elisa Razafitombo – Minister of Charge of Promotion of Handicrafts
MALAWI
From left to right
- Reene Kachere – Minister of Disability & Elderly Affairs
- Halima Daud – Minister of the Environment & Climate Change Management
- Anita Kalinde – Minister of Gender, Children, & Community Development
- Eunice Makangla – Minister of Labor
- Grace Maseko – Minister of Local Govt. & Rural Development
MALI
From left to right:
- Dr. Dedia Mahamane Kattra Diallo – Minister of Employment & Vocational Training
- Fadima Toure Diallo – Minister of Housing, Land Affairs, & Town Development
- Rokiatou Guikine Traore – Minister of Malians Abroad & African Integration
- Ichata Sahi Alwata – Minister of Promotion of Women, Child, & Family
MAURITANIA
From left to right:
- Cisse Mint Cheikh Ould Boide – Minister of Culture, Youth, & Sports
- Maty Mint Hamady – Minister of Public Services & Admin. Modernization
- Moulaty Mint El Moctar – Minister of Social, Child, & Family Affairs
MOROCCO
Bassima Hakkaoui – Minister of Solidarity, Women, Family, & Social Development
MOZAMBIQUE
From left to right:
- Alcinda Antonio de Abreu – Minister for Coordination of Environmental Action
- Maria Benvinda Delfina Levi – Minister of Justice
- Maria Helena Taipo – Minister of Labor
- Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias – Minister of Mineral Resources
- Amelia Matos Sumbana – Ambassador to the US
- Vitoria Dias Diogo – Minister of Public Service
- Carmelita Rita Namashalua – Minister of State Admin.
- Iolanda Maria Pedro Campos Cintura – Minister of Women’s Affairs & Social Welfare
- Adelaide Anchia Amurane – Minister in the Presidency for Parliamentary, Municipal, & Provincial Assembly Affairs
NAMIBIA
From left to right:
- Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila – Minister of Finance
- Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah – Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Rosalia Nghininwa – Minister of Gender Equality & Child Welfare
- Pendukeni Iilvula-Ithana – Attorney Gen. and Minister of Home Affairs & Immigration
- Doreen Sioka – Minister of Labor & Social Welfare
NIGER
From left to right:
- Sabo Fatouma Zara – Minister of Civil Service & Labor
- Ali Mariama Elhadj Ibrahim – Minister of National Education, Literacy, & Promotion of National Languages
- Salami Maimouna Almou – Minister of Transportation
- Yahaya Bare Haoua Abdou – Minister of Industrial Development, Handicraft, & Tourism *not pictured
- Maikibi Kadidia Dandobi – Minister of Population, Women’s Promotion, & Protection of Children *not pictured
- N’Gade Nana Hadiza Noma Kaka – Minister of Vocational Training & Employment *not pictured
From left to right:
- Stella Oduah-Ogiemwonyi – Minister of Aviation
- Omobola Johnson Olubusola – Minister of Communication Technology
- Raqayyatu Ahmed Rufai – Minister of Education
- Hadiza Ibrahim Mailafa – Minister of Environment
- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – Minister of Finance
- Ama Pepple – Minister of Lands, Housing, & Development
- Diezani Alison-Madueke – Minister of Petroleum Resources
- Sarah Reng Ochekpe – Minister of Water Resources
- Josephine Anenih – Minister of Women’s Affairs
- Joy Ogwu – Permanent Representative to the UN, New York
From left to right
- Agnes Kalibata – Minister of Agriculture & Animal Resources
- Stella Ford Mugabo – Minister of Cabinet Affairs
- Serafine Mukatabana – Minister of Disaster Management & Refugee Affairs
- Monique Mukaruriza – Minister of East African Community
- Oda Gasizigwa – Minister of Family & Gender
- Louise Mushikiwabo – Minister of Foreign Affairs & Regional Cooperation
- Dr. Agnes Binagwaho – Minister of Health
- Venatia Tugireyezu – Minister in the Office of the President
- Alvera Mukabaramba – Minister of State in the Min. of Local Govt. in Charge of Social Affairs
- Emma Francoise Isumbingabo – Minister of State for Energy & Water
- Dr. Anita Asiime – Minister of State for Public Health & Primary Health Care
- Mathilde Mukantabana – Ambassador to the United States
- Natalie Pedro da Costa Umbelina Neto – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, & Communities
- Edite Ramos Da Costa Ten Jua – Minister of Justice, Govt. Reform, & Parliamentary Affairs *not pictured
- Maria Tome De Araujo – Minister of Labor, Solidarity, Women, & Family Affairs *not pictured
From left to right:
- Aminata Toure – Prime Minister
- Mata Sy Diallo – Minister of Commerce, Industry, & Handicrafts
- Eva Marie Coll Seck – Minister of Health & Social Action
- Fatou Danielle Diagne – Ambassador to the United States (long photo)
- Khoudia Mbaye – Minister of Housing & Urban Development
- Aminata Mbengue Ndiaye – Minister of Livestock
- Mariama Sarr – Minister of Women, Children, & Female Entrepreneurship
From left to right:
- Macsuzy Mondon – Minister for Education
- Idith Alexander – Minister for Employment & Human Resources
- Mitcy Larue – Minister for Health
- Caroline Abel – Governor, Central Bank
- Marie-Louise Potter – Ambassador to the United States
- Miatta Kargbo – Minister of Health & Sanitation (left)
- Diana Konomanyi – Minister of Local Govt. & Rural Development (right)
- Fawzia Yusuf Haji Adan – Dep. Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs (left)
- Maryam Qasim – Minister of Social Services & Development (right)
From left to right:
- Tina Joemat- Pettersson – Minister of Energy
- Matsie Angelina Motshekga – Minister of Basic Education
- Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula – Minister of Defense & Military Veterans
- Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor – Minister of Home Affairs
- Maite Nkoana-Mashabane – Minister of Intl. Relations & Cooperation
- Nelisiwe Mildred Oliphant – Minister of Labor
- Susan Shabangu – Minister of Mineral Resources
- Lindiwe Nonceba Sisulu – Minister of Public Service & Admin.
- Bathabile Olive Dlamini – Minister of Social Development
- Elizabeth Dipuo Peters – Minister of Transport
- Lulama “Lulu” Marytheresa Xingwana – Minister of Women, Children and People with Disabilities
- Gill Marcus – Governor, South African Reserve Bank
- Nomvula Mokonyane – Minister Water Affairs and Sanitation
- Faith Muthambi – Minister of Communications
- Lindiwe Zulu – Minister of Small Business and Development
- Lynne Brown – Minister of Public Enterprises
- Connie September – Minister of Human Settlements *not pictured
- Bomo Edna Molewa – Minister of Water & Environmental Affairs *not pictured
From left to right:
- Nadia Arop Dudi – Minister of Culture, Youth, & Sports
- Jemma Nunu Kumba – Minister of Electricity, Dams, Irrigation, & Water Resources
- Awut Deng Acuil – Minister of Gender, Child, & Social Welfare
- Rebecca Joshua Okwachi – Minister of Telecommunication & Postal Services
- Catherine Juan Beneiah – Minister of Lands, Housing, & Physical Planning (**Not pictured)
From left to right:
- Suad Abdel Raziq – Minister of Gen. Education
- Ishraqa Sayeed Mahmoud – Minister of Human Resources, Development, & Labor
- Amira al-Fadil Mohamed Ahmed – Minister of Welfare & Social Insurance
From left to right:
- Jabulile Mashwama – Minister of Commerce, Industry, & Trade
- Pastor Lindiwe Gwebu – Minister of Housing & Urban Development
- Winnie Magagula – Minister of Information & Communications Technology
- Princess Tsandzile – Minister of Natural Resources & Energy
- Hlobsile Ndvolu – Minister of Sports, Culture, & Youth Affairs
- Mary Madzandza Kanya – Ambassador to the United States
From left to right:
- Sofia Mattayo Simba – Minister for Community Development, Gender, & Children
- Fenella Ephraim Mukangara – Minister for Information, Youth, Culture, & Sports
- Gaudentia Mugosi Kabaka – Minister for Labor & Employment
- Anna Kajumulo Tibaijuka – Minister for Lands & Human Settlements Development
- Liberata Mulamula – Ambassador to the United States
- Terezya Pius Luoga Hovisa – Minister of State for Environment, Vice President’s Office
- Samia Hassan Suluhu – Minister of State for Union Affairs, Vice President’s Office
- Mary Michael Nagu – Minister of State for Investment & Empowerment, Prime Minister’s Office
- Hawa Abdulrahman Ghasia – Minister of State for Regional Admin. & Local Govt., Prime Minister’s Office
- Celina Ompeshi Kombani – Minister of State for Public Service Management, President’s Office
From left to right:
- Bernadette Essossimna Legzim-Balouki – Minister of Commerce & Promotion of Private Sector
- Dede Ahoefa Ekoue – Minister of Environment & Forest Resources
- Sidemeho Tomegah-Dogbe – Minister of Grassroots Development, Crafts, Youth, & Youth Employment
- Leonardina Rita Doris Wilson De Souza – Minister of Human Rights, Democracy, & Civic Education
- Cina Lawson – Minister of Mail & Telecommunication
- Patricia Dagban-Zonvide – Minister of the Promotion of Women
- Afi Ntifa Amenyo – Minister of Social Action & National Solidarity
Sihem Babi – Min. of Women’s Affairs & the Family
From left to right:
- Hope Mwesigye – Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry, & Fisheries
- Jessica Alupo – Minister for Education & Sports
- Maria Kiwanuka – Minister for Finance, Planning, & Economic Development
- Amelia Kyanbadde – Minister for Trade
- Maria Mutagamba – Minister for Water & Environment
- Jessica Eriyo – Minister of State for Environment
- Rukia Isanga – Minister of State for Gender (Women)
- Janet Museveni – Minister of State for Karamoja, Office of the Prime Min.
- Ruth Nankabirwa – Minister of State for Microfinance
- Sezi Mbaguta – Minister of State for Public Service
- Betty Bigombe – Minister of State for Water
- Chekamondo Rukia – Minister of State for Privatization (not pictured**)
- Christine Androa – Minister for Health (not pictured**)
From left to right:
- Nkandu Luo – Minister of Chiefs & Traditional Affairs
- Emerine Kabanshi – Minister of Local Govt., Housing, Early Education, & Environment
- Sylvia Masebo – Minister of Tourism & Arts
- Inonge Mbikusita-Lewanika – Ambassador to the United States
- Patricia Mwaba Kasese-Bota – Permanent Representative to the UN, New York
From left to right:
- Joice Mujuru – Vice President
- Thokozani Khupe – Deputy Prime Minister
- Theresa Makone – Minister of Home Affairs
- Paurina Gwanyana-Mpariwa – Minister of Labor
- Priscila Misihairabwi-Mushonga – Minister of Regional Integration & Intl. Cooperation
- Sithembiso Nyoni – Minister of Small & Medium Enterprises
- Olivia Muchena – Minister of Women’s Affairs, Gender, & Community Development