The European Union Engages African Nations to Secure the Supply of Vital Battery Minerals

The EU is in talks with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a major supplier of battery minerals, and seeks to have similar discussions with other African nations to secure its supply of vital raw materials, according to a statement issued on Wednesday, by an official of the European Union. The EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act, which has not yet taken effect, set goals to create alternate sources as part of attempts to lessen dependence on China, which controls the supply of minerals required for a transition to a lower carbon economy. The EU’s key materials partnerships include funding, collaboration on research and innovation, the development of infrastructure, and the improvement of skills. Following the signing of a critical materials agreement, according to Sartorel, a roadmap of specific steps is created for the European Union and the partner nation to undertake together.

BUSINESS INSIDER