The Economist Event’s Global Illicit Trade, Addis Ababa, June 25th

The Economist Events brings Global Illicit Trade Summit to Africa on June 25th, Addis Ababa – Ethiopia at the Hyatt Regency. Advancing the conversation that began in 2017, the fourth Global Illicit Trade Summit will bring together stakeholders from governments, the private sector, international organisations, law enforcement agencies and civil society for a series of action-driven dialogues about combating illicit trade.

As the continent moves towards deeper integration, illicit trade is set only to increase. More than ever, there is a clear business imperative to fight illicit trade. The African response so far, has been limp as public-private sector players struggle to stay ahead of a moving target. We examine the imperative to prepare for this new status quo and the challenges and opportunities at play.

Chaired by Christopher Clague, managing editor, trade and globalisation, The Economist Intelligence Unit, the summit will bring together regional and international leaders in brand protection, IP law and government to share expertise on how to tackle this multifaceted global problem.

Confirmed speakers include:

● Peter Mathuki, chief executive, East African Business Council (EABC)

● Yonov Frederick Agah, deputy director-general, World Trade Organisation

● Sandra Uwera, chief executive, COMESA Business Council

● Getachew Regassa, secretary general, Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce & Sectoral Associations

● Brendan Lemoult, AIT and fiscal affairs vice-president, JTI

● Allan C.K. Mukungu, economic affairs officer, economic governance and public finance section, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa

Supporting organisation Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce

