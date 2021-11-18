The Economic Effects of Terrorism in Africa

In a number of African countries, terrorism has become a major challenge to socioeconomic development. This has spurred research on the extent to which terrorism affects economic growth. But an area that’s been less examined is the influence of military expenditure on the relationship between terrorism and economic growth in Africa. In Nigeria, insurgent groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province have been waging war in the north-eastern zone of the country. This has led to the destruction of economic infrastructure, a reduction in domestic investment and a fall in economic activity. This has, in turn, influenced the growth rate of the country’s GDP. In Somalia, conflict among clans has enhanced terrorism which has destroyed the Somalian economy. This has led to severe malnutrition, particularly among children

SOURCE: THE CONVESRATION

