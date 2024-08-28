The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Delegation Holds Meetings with Government and PFDJ Officials

The delegation of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), led by Mr. Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the Commission, held extensive discussions with various Government and PFDJ officials yesterday.

During its meetings with Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Head of Economic Affairs of the PFDJ; Dr. Gergis Teklemicael, Minister of Finance and National Development; and Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, the ECA delegation focused on mutual cooperation regarding Eritrea’s priority development programs.

Briefing the delegation, Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet stated that Eritrea is working on development programs with the objective of ensuring social justice. He also expressed a willingness to work in collaboration with the Commission on priority development sectors.

In the meeting with the Minister of Finance and National Development, Mr. Claver Gatete conveyed the Commission’s readiness to enhance human resources development and implement tangible programs in various developmental sectors, particularly in the energy and renewable energy sectors.

At the Ministry of Agriculture, Minister Arefaine Berhe highlighted Eritrea’s motto, “Ensuring Nutritious Food for All and Everywhere,” and emphasized that the country is working on strategic plans centered on farmers. Minister Arefaine also expressed a commitment to transform these plans into large-scale industrial outputs in collaboration with the Commission.

The ECA delegation expressed its readiness to adopt development programs that align with Eritrea’s priorities and to share Eritrea’s experience in water and soil conservation with other countries.

