The Digital Era’s Greatest Mystery

Does Anyone Know The Identity Of Bitcoin’s Creator?

Bitcoin took investors for a ride in 2017, its price rising astronomically from less than a $1000 per coin earlier in the year to peaking at $20,000 by its end. Regardless, one person who probably benefited tremendously from the cryptocurrency’s booming popularity is its inventor, becoming the world’s 44th richest person on account of owning around a million bitcoins.

Bitcoin is a digital currency created in 2008. The currency is exchanged electronically, and no bank or central authority controls it.

One of the mysteries about the currency is that the creator Satoshi Nakamoto’s true identity has never been confirmed. “Nakamoto” is estimated to own 5 percent or more of the total supply of the currency – a potentially dangerous amount of power.

Nakamoto claimed to be a Japanese man born on April 5, 1975. But searches for that identity have come up with nothing, and the birthdate is questionable.

Some Bitcoin enthusiast agree that while uncovering Nakamoto’s identity could have a huge impact on bitcoin’s economics and internal politics, there’s something kind of poetic about the creator(s) of the world’s first decentralized digital currency remaining a mystery.

As it still remains today, the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto is unknown and the alias is considered a pseudonym. Whoever the creator was, they wanted to remain invisible, and thus far they have achieved such.