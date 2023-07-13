The Cost of Using Apple will Rise in 3 African Countries 

On July 25, 2023, Apple will begin introducing a change in pricing or in-app purchases made through the App Store. App developers and consumers in 3 African markets, including Nigeria, Egypt, and Tanzania, would be impacted by the price changes. The corporation claims that pricing in the impacted nations is being revised to reflect recent changes in tax laws and foreign exchange rates. According to Apple, Tanzania had likewise implemented an 18% VAT plus a 2% digital tax, while Egypt had instituted a 14% VAT, as seen in the Nigerian business news platform, Nairametrics.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER