The Cost of Prestige: Lagos Youth’s Risky Quest for an iPhone

  • Top 10 News
  • 1 min read

In Nigeria, owning an iPhone is a significant status symbol for many young people. This dream led 21-year-old Kola Alawada, a student, to trade his old Android for a second-hand iPhone, hoping to shed the stigma associated with lower-cost phones. In a country where the latest iPhone costs over $1,800, far beyond the means of most, Alawada’s journey reflects the challenges faced by many seeking prestige. He visits Lagos’ bustling Computer Village, Nigeria’s largest tech hub, to make his dream a reality. After a tense negotiation with a used phone seller, he successfully trades his Android for a pre-owned iPhone, only for it to be stolen in the chaotic marketplace. Despite the setback and disbelief from local police, Alawada remains determined to eventually own a new iPhone, emphasizing the lengths young Nigerians go for a symbol of success.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

