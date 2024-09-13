The Central Emergency Response Fund and the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund allocate US$15 million for flood response

The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated US$10 million to provide critical assistance to 700,000 people affected by severe flooding across five highly impacted counties in South Sudan: Aweil East (Northern Bahr el Ghazal State), Fangak (Jonglei State), Nasir (Upper Nile State), and Mayendit and Rubkona (Unity State).

This CERF funding will enable frontline humanitarian partners to deliver life-saving services in health, shelter, non-food items, and water, sanitation and hygiene support to vulnerable communities already reeling from the devastating effects of flooding. The Humanitarian Coordinator, Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho, released an additional $5 million from the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) to complement the $10 million from CERF to bolster critical response pipelines and frontline services.

South Sudan faces unprecedented flooding, with forecasts predicting above-average rainfall, river flows from Uganda and potentially record-breaking floods. The joint flood preparedness and response plan, developed by the Government of South Sudan, the UN and partners, aims to assist 2.4 million people. It identifies 20 high-risk counties across Warrap, Upper Nile, Unity, Jonglei/Greater Pibor Administrative Area, Lakes, Central Equatoria and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states as priority areas for intervention. Many of these areas are already grappling with the compounded impact of past floods, ongoing conflict, mass displacement and acute food insecurity, further exacerbated by the ongoing crisis in neighbouring Sudan. As of 12 September, over 735,000 people in 38 of South Sudan’s 78 counties and the Abyei Administrative Area have been affected by flooding.

“Floodwaters are already devastating lives and livelihoods across South Sudan,” said the Humanitarian Coordinator, Ms. Gbeho. “Homes, crops and critical infrastructure have been destroyed, leaving communities without access to essential services such as health care and education and people displaced. The swift release of funds is critical to support immediate flood response and replenish depleted core pipeline supplies. We sincerely thank our donors for their unwavering support in helping us alleviate suffering and prevent further loss.”

The 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for South Sudan calls for $1.8 billion to assist 6 million people in need across South Sudan. As of 12 September, the appeal is 43.3 per cent funded.

