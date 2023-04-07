Copenhagen Cartel is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest retail stores in Cape Town and Johannesburg. The Danish sustainable luxury fashion brand focusing on swimwear and activewear is expanding its international reach with a pop-up store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town and a store opening soon in Johannesburg.

Copenhagen Cartel is one cartel that’s made up of good guys, and they’re working hard to achieve the truly admirable goal of saving the ocean. Discarded fishing nets continue to float in the ocean’s currents, killing fish, turtles, whales, dolphins, sharks, seals, birds and other marine creatures. Copenhagen Cartel contributes to reducing this silent killer in our seas by creating bathing suits and sportswear using recycled nylon made from recovered nylon waste such as waste nets collected from harbours and fishing industries preventing the nets from being discarded into our oceans as well as pre-consumer fabric scraps. This ECONYL® regenerated nylon yarn is spun together with elastane to create a soft, stretchy material that retains its shaping effect when you move in it. (The company has also created an innovative and durable OCN WEED Collection, made of 30% seaweed and 70% organic cotton – seaweed, ‘the bamboo of the ocean’, is naturally regenerative.)

The true heroes, however, are Copenhagen Cartel’s customers, who, by buying one of Copenhagen Cartel’s unique, stylish and comfortable pieces, contribute to saving not only our seas but also baby sea turtles. As a member of 1% for the Planet, 1% of Copenhagen Cartel’s annual turnover goes to approved environmental organisations, including the non-profit turtle conservation organisation SEE Turtles. For every product sold, Copenhagen Cartel donates to SEE Turtle’s ‘Billion Baby Turtles’ project. Locally, Copenhagen Cartel has joined forces with the Two Oceans Aquarium’s Turtle Foundation to protect and rehabilitate our turtles by donating 1% of its South African sales.

This exciting venture into the African market is thanks to Lucyanne Macleod and Kate Sadie, the duo responsible for distributing Copenhagen Cartel across the African continent and in the Indian Ocean islands of Mauritius, Reunion, Seychelles and Maldives. Copenhagen Cartel’s expansion is a testament to the brand’s commitment to sustainability and its desire to make eco-friendly fashion accessible to customers across the globe.