Thendric Music group latest management Signee, SHACK an emerging house artist released his debut single” Langa “on various streaming platforms including on Spotify and Google Play. The Fresh, Vibey and cultural infused Festive song was written by

SHACK and produced by DJ TOM. The single is a fresh release from his new Ep Zillevels which was recorded at The Cape Town Red bull studios.

Released on the 26 November 2018, The Lead single “Langa” is a celebratory club banger dance -along anthem with the catchiest of choruses: “Sizogida lanakuze kuphumi ilang, Sizokidala sizokidala shee shee.” which translate to (We will dance here until the sun comes out).This reminds listener that whenever you going through hard times. You have to just let go, have a good time and dance until the sunrise. The single showcases SHACK’s creativity and diversity creating a dynamic unique sound to “Langa”, as he sings in three different languages; Portuguese, Shangane and IsiZulu.

The single is now available for streaming and download, here on the link; https://play.google.com/store/music/album?id=Bppl6uybqujsfvsa7jctapi3ia4

The young, yet talented artist and songwriter was recently signed by a Durban based Management company Thendric Music group in June 2018. The rising star brings a unique style and sound to the well-known house music genre, South African is familiar too. He writes feel good, positive, festive music with infused African cultures. Influenced by the likes of Maphorisa, Uhuru, Davido, oskido and Black motion, his style is compared to none. His magnetic personally brings an electrifying stage performance which fits well with his state-of-the-art sound.

This festive SHACK will be doing a number of performance dates and other promotional appearances.