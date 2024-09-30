The “Brown Bag Session on Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)” at Badr University in Cairo

On 22 September 2024, Mr. Thanabordee Joothong, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., together with Ambassadors and Chargé d’Affaires a.i. from ASEAN Committee in Cairo (ACC) attended the “Brown Bag Session on ASEAN” at Badr University in Cairo (BUC). There were over 120 attendees including the president of the university, executives, faculties, BUC and ASEAN students. The Ambassador of Singapore as the Chair of ACC gave a briefing on the history and economic integration of ASEAN as well as the relations between ASEAN and Egypt. Afterwards, the Ambassadors and Chargé d’Affaires a.i. exchanged views with the students on key factors of success and challenges which can be a lesson for other regions. The “Brown Bag Session on ASEAN” is initiated by Thailand and co-organised by the ASEAN Committee in Cairo and the leading universities in Egypt. This seminar is the third time since 2023, with the aim of promoting awareness about ASEAN in Egypt.

