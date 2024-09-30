The “Brown Bag Session on Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)” at American University in Cairo

On 24 September 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo together with the ASEAN Committee in Cairo (ACC) organized the “Brown Bag Session on ASEAN” at the American University in Cairo (AUC). There were over 80 attendees including the faculties, AUC and ASEAN students. Singapore as the Chair of ACC gave a briefing on the history and economic integration of ASEAN and the relations between ASEAN and Egypt. Afterwards, three selected groups of students presented their analyses of ASEAN’s digital economy, economic agreements and ASEAN policy towards SMEs. In addition, the ACC members exchanged views with the students after the presentations. The “Brown Bag Session on ASEAN” was initiated by Thailand and co-organised by the ASEAN Committee in Cairo and the leading universities in Egypt. This seminar, held for the fourth time since 2023, aims to promote awareness about ASEAN in Egypt.

