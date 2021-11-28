An unusual fusion of French, African and Japanese cooking has Paris entranced, and it’s catapulting chef Mory Sacko to culinary stardom. His restaurant, Mosuke, had a short life during the pandemic, but has since been revived – this time with a Michelin star. Influenced by his youth in France, his Malian heritage, and his fascination with all things Japanese, Chef Sacko has concocted a blend of dishes that has put his restaurant on every foodie’s list.MoSuke is an exploration of Franco-African-Japanese cooking. Starting with roasted lobster with lacto-fermented peppers, miso and tomato, Sacko’s sole cooked in a banana leaf with shichimi togarashi (a Japanese mix of seven spices) and its garnish of attiéké, a dish of fermented cassava pulp popular in the Ivory Coast, and a brilliant dessert of marinated pineapple with bissap (hibiscus juice) sorbet and candied shiso leaves.
SOURCE: FINANCIAL TIMES
The Boy Wonder of French Cooking
