The Big Lie Of Small Business

A small Business can be a success, a small business doesn’t have to stay small. Africa like many places is full of small businesses and struggling entrepreneurs, from small shop owners to street vendors. Vusi challenges the African business community as a whole to help grow these entrepreneurs as most businesses need capital and other forms of support from the more well established businesses and for bankers to play their part. As a continent Africa can become an economic giant of the world.

Known as a “Rock star of public speaking” Vusi is the only speaker globally to have been invited to the Dragon’s Den as an investor. This is because he has built several businesses. Today, as Chairman of Watermark Afrika Fund he is spearheading a pan-African process of raising the largest Growth Fund of high growth, high potential entrepreneurs in Africa.