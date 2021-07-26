The Best of Botswana in the Midst of a Pandemic

Botswana’s high-cost, low-volume tourism has been lauded for its sustainability, but its dependence on foreign tourists – who never arrived during the pandemic – has hurt its tourism industry. But it’s also meant that visitor numbers – and some prices – are lower than they’ve ever been. For those with the inclination and means to travel there’s never been a better time to visit. The Delta is lush, and the isolation of the Makgadikgadi Pans is the perfect place in which to disconnect from reality. And with just one PCR test before departure, and another rapid one on arrival, it’s also among the easiest luxury escapes for South Africans.
SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER