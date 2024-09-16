The Best Hotels in the Seychelles Today

The new Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island, a secluded marine Eden that is drawing honeymooners and families wanting magical, immersive nature experiences while still never straying too far from modern comforts. Settle into your stilted room at the Four Seasons Resort on Mahé, and you’ll be forgiven for not noticing the white, shrouded bed, the paintings by local artist Alyssa Adams, or the glamorous, sunken marble bathtub. North Island employs full-time environmentalists and landscapers, and takes on volunteers, to improve the luxurious forests, making it an eco-thinking space in a country where the climate crisis is ever on people’s minds.

