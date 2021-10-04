The Best Brunch in Accra

Top 10 News / October 5, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

Unlike many globetrotters, Michelle Sprott doesn’t keep a running count of the countries she has visited. It’s just a part of her DNA. Her mother is from Aruba and the family lived in Holland, so she’s been traveling practically from birth. But the brunch spots she has visited during her travels roll easily off the tongue. Over the past four years, the Brunchnista has turned her passion into a small enterprise, selling various brunch-related trinkets and curating lists of Black-owned establishments worldwide. Her personal brunch style includes trying whatever is popular locally. “Fat Fish is Black-owned obviously — almost everything in Accra is — and it just has really cute decor. They have a nice brunch situation happening on Sundays and Saturdays called Taste. And I love it. I love that spot.”

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here