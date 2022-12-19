The Best African Films of 2022                     

Top 10 News / December 20, 2022 / By

Despite ongoing hurdles, the African film industry produced a bumper crop of exceptional works in 2022. As varied as the continent itself, themes ranged from issues of self-discovery to politics to parenting to true crime. Taking its title seriously, Among Us Women, directed by the duo of Sarah Noa Bozenhardt and Daniel Abate Tilahun, sensitively observes a cohort of rural Ethiopian women as they debate enrolling in the obstetric services offered by the staff of a local health centre. The Blue Caftan establishes the obstacles that prevent queer people from living openly but dares to suggest a hopeful outcome for its protagonists. Girl, Taken is the incredible non-fiction chronicle of one of South Africa’s most fascinating crime stories.

