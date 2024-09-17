The African Union Commission (AUC) Welcomes Launch of Lesotho’s National Labour Migration Committee

The African Union Commission (AUC) has hailed the establishment of Lesotho’s National Labour Migration Committee, which aims at improving labour migration governance through collaboration across multiple government ministries. The committee, created with the support of the AU-IOM-ILO Joint Labour Migration Programme (JLMP), was officially launched on 10 September by Lesotho’s Labour Minister, Hon. Ts’eliso Mokhosi, in the capital, Maseru.

The launch was followed by a three-day capacity-building workshop, bringing together government ministries, trade unions, and employers to discuss labour migration governance. Speaking at the launch, Hon. Mokhosi stressed the importance of fostering a welcoming environment for migrants while safeguarding their rights. “I urge all of us to find ways and means of promoting a positive image of migrants, ensuring their smooth integration into our country, while protecting their rights without any discrimination,” he said.

The formation of this committee represents Lesotho’s efforts to effectively tap into labour migration as a potential catalyst for economic development. The AUC commended the country’s commitment to addressing the complex challenges of labour migration, praising its strategy of promoting regular information-sharing and policy dialogue to strengthen national governance and complementary policy approaches.

“We are not just inaugurating a new body but also strengthening the fabric of cooperation and dialogue among key stakeholders” Adv. Maemo Machethe, Director of the African Union Continental Operational Centre, emphasized the broader impact of the committee.

Comprising government representatives, trade unions, and employers, the committee will tackle labour migration issues through various initiatives, including wage protection systems, legal services and redress for migrant workers, and mechanisms for the cross-border recognition of skills and qualifications, improved regulation of recruitment agencies, active contribution in development Bilateral Labor Agreements (BLAs) and designing of social protection mechanisms.

Another of the committee’s top priorities is the protection of women migrant workers, as their number within and out of the country now surpasses that of men. “Migration trends in Lesotho have shifted with migrant worker numbers of women being more than men,” noted Ms. Martha Mosoang, General Secretary of the Lesotho Trade Union Congress.

The committee’s work aligns with the AU’s Migration Policy Framework for Africa (2018-2030), which encourages member states to engage all relevant ministries and establish national coordination mechanisms for migration management. The initiative also reflects the objectives of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM), underscoring Lesotho’s commitment to addressing migration challenges in line with international standards.

