The African Influences In The Black Panther

There is no denying that Black Panther is a great movie, probably the best ever to come out of Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has shattered box office records and it is poised to achieve even more. This utopian society which was never colonised is a dream for every African, here and in the diaspora. With most of African identities still tied in colonial roots, it is a breath of fresh air to see such presentation as well as different cultural identities in the big screen.