The African Heads of State and Government-Institutional Climate Finance Dialogue

To achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, climate investment must increase drastically, both through domestic and international investments, to accelerate the uptake of renewables and climate adaptation. According to latest estimates by Climate Policy Initiative, it will cost approximately $2.8 trillion to implement the National Determined contributions (NDCs) as currently submitted by 51 African countries.
The Office of the Special Adviser on Africa (OSAA) in collaboration with the Africa Investors (Ai) is organizing the African Heads of State and Government Climate Finance Dialogue on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 – 1:00pm to 2:30pm at the CFA Society of New York, USA.
The event offers a unique platform for a dialogue on investment channels between African Heads of State and government, and the domestic and international investment community (representing over $130 trillion), with the aim of forging investment partnerships at scale, that promote and deliver bankable National Determined contributions (NDCs) projects.
The dialogue’s overarching goal is to foster and deliver greater Public-Private Finance Mandate Alignment, and more catalytic private investment pathways, that fast track and scale private capitals’ participation in Africa’s green transition, implemented through Institutional Investor-Public Partnerships (IIPP’s).
This event will contribute to increasing Africa’s attractiveness for increased intra-African institutional co-investments and a new Foreign Direct Investment narrative, based on Africa as the world’s climate finance and climate technologies manufacturing hub.
The audience will include, among others, influential Chief Executive Officers, Chief Investment Officers from global institutional investment institutions and representatives from African pension and sovereign wealth funds. African Heads of State and Government will participate in the High-Level Panel Discussion.
Philanthropists and representatives from international organizations and development finance institutions will also be in attendance. Members of the international financial media will also be present and participate in the question and answer session.
This dialogue is strictly an in-person event, and it will not be streamed online.
The High-level event includes an opening ceremony, a High-level panel discussion with African Heads of State and Government, followed by an interactive discussion.
The Panel Discussion will be moderated by Mr. Hubert Danso, co-organiser and Chairman of Africa investor (Ai).
For further details, please contact: Mr. Tatenda Mutasa (Senior Vice President at Africa Investor) tmutasa@africainvestor.com, +27 (0)11 783 2431; Kava Katjomuise, Team Leader and Senior Economist, UN Office of the Special Advisor on Africa (OSAA), katjomuisek@un.org and Liwaaddine Fliss, Programme Management Officer, OSAA, Liwaaddine.fliss@un.org