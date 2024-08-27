The African Energy Chamber (AEC) Visits China to Tap into Private Investment for African Energy and Infrastructure

Chinese foreign direct investment in Africa has increased significantly in recent years as Beijing strengthens its global trade and credit lines. Programs such as the Belt and Road Initiative – a China-led global infrastructure initiative – have seen up to $21.7 billion invested in Africa in 2023 alone while together, state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), China National Petroleum Corporation and China Petroleum&Chemical Corporation represent the fourth-largest energy investors on the continent. As new opportunities in upstream hydrocarbon development, regional infrastructure and downstream processing unfold, China’s project portfolio in Africa is expected to substantially grow.

Given emerging opportunities for Chinese investors in Africa, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) – serving as the voice of the African energy sector – will conduct a working visit to China under efforts to promote new investment and global partnerships. A delegation led by AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese government officials and the private sector, with discussions centering around investment opportunities, bankable projects and China’s emerging role in Africa’s upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

China’s Growing Energy Presence in Africa

Already boasting a strong presence in Africa’s mineral and renewable energy sectors, Chinese state-owned and private companies are turning their attention to developing African oil and gas resources. Wing Wah, a Chinese oil and gas company, is pioneering a comprehensive project in the Republic of Congo, designed to optimize resource monetization and promote the use of natural gas. The Bango Kayo project features a innovative development model for the Bango Kayo oilfield, extending production beyond the initial block lifecycles and harnessing previously flared gas. Through three phases, Wing Wah will incrementally enhance gas processing and valorization capabilities to produce LNG, butane, and propane. The primary focus is on meeting domestic demand, with surplus gas exported globally, positioning the project as a key contributor to the country’s energy landscape.

In Angola, China has invested just shy of $14 billion in the past decade, the majority of which in energy. At present, Chinese companies are advancing the development of refining projects while seeking new opportunities in upstream oil and gas. Earlier this year, a group of executives from CNOOC travelled to Angola to discuss investment opportunities in oil exploration. CNOOC is assessing an investment in Angola’s Block 24, a deepwater concession with promising potential. Construction firm China National Chemical Engineering also signed an MoU with Angola’s national oil company Sonangol in 2023 for the development of the 200,000 barrel per day Lobito Refinery – poised to be the country’s biggest.

In East Africa, CNOOC is developing the East African Crude Oil Pipeline in partnership with energy major TotalEnergies and the respective national oil companies of Uganda and Tanzania. Designed to transport crude from the Kingfisher and Tilenga oilfields in Uganda to Tanzania’s Port of Tanga, the 1,443-km pipeline is estimated to cost $5 billion. Of this, the project partners have already raised $2 billion and the Ugandan and Tanzanian governments are seeking an additional $3 billion in debt financing – primarily from Chinese lenders such as the Export-Import Bank of China and the China Export&Credit Insurance Corporation. Meanwhile, CNOOC is partnering with the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation to explore deep-sea Blocks 4/1B and 4/1C while holding talks with South Sudan to boost output at Blocks 3 and 7 in the Paloch fields. In West Africa, the company launched wildcat drilling in Gabon’s Blocks BC-9 and BCD-10 in 2023 and renewed its production sharing contract with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and TotalEnergies for OML 130.

“As Africa’s pipeline of bankable oil and gas projects grows, Chinese investors are bound to play an even greater role in supporting development across the industry. Leveraging strong multilateral ties established under programs such as the Belt and Road Initiatives, Chinese companies are gradually emerging as the partners of choice for upcoming oil and gas projects in Africa. From upstream exploration to downstream infrastructure to power and manufacturing industries, Chinese companies can catalyze development as Africa aims to make energy poverty history by 2030,” states Ayuk.

The AEC’s working visit to China comes ahead of the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference – Africa’s largest energy event, taking place October 2-3 in Cape Town. Amid China’s growing investment portfolio in Africa, AEW: Invest in African Energy serves to connect Chinese investors and project developers with African opportunities, fostering a new era of partnerships that drive projects forward. During the event, presentations, panel discussions and investor forums focus on bankable projects across the energy value chain in Africa, providing the information needed to advance investments.

