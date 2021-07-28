The Africa Young Innovators For Health Award To Announce Its Winners

The Africa Young Innovators for Health Award will announce its final three winners during its official Award Ceremony on Thursday, 16th September 2021 from 09:30 (GMT). The event will take place in person in Dakar, Senegal, and online.
Award winners will benefit from up to $40,000 in financial support, a business mentorship programme, and expert support and advice on intellectual property protection.
The Award is IFPMA and Speak Up Africa’s flagship programme. The Award highlights and supports the work of pioneering young African entrepreneurs who are developing health innovations to tackle some of Africa’s most pressing healthcare challenges. In its first edition, the Award focuses on supporting innovations that can make a real difference to healthcare workers delivering critical care to communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Register here
The Africa Young Innovators for Health Award is supported by AMREF Health Africa, BroadReach, Ecobank Academy, Forum Galien Africa, IntraHealth International, Microsoft4Afrika, the Organisation Africaine de la Propriété Intellectuelle, the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, and Social Change Factory, alongside our media partners: Africa.com, Télésud and SciDev.Net. Find out more about the Award at www.africayounginnovatorsforhealth.org
#YoungInnovators4Health