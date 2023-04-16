The Africa Connection: Five Names Leading the Design Diaspora

Top 10 News / / By

African design is finally getting its much-deserved spotlight. After having been overlooked, stereotyped, or appropriated for many years, it is being redefined by a new crop of exceptionally talented designers from the continent and diaspora. Overcoming challenges often drives creativity – but it is key for Ilé Ilà, the furniture brand started by Tosin Oshinowo in 2017. Eva Sonaike is born in Germany, based in London and a former journalist turned textiles and interior designer draws on her Yoruba heritage to create colourful collections of cushions, rugs, lamps, wallpapers and textiles. 50-year-old furniture designer, Peter Mabeo launched his eponymous brand in 2006, weaves the skills of local craftspeople and traditional techniques into his designs – which helps amplify their work. Tania Doumbe Fines, 28, an interior design graduate and self-taught artisan, met musician Elodie Dérond, 25, in 2018 after studying in Montreal, Canada. 

FINANCIAL TIMES

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here